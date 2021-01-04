 Skip to main content
Karter O'Neal Miller first baby of 2021 at Iredell Memorial
Karter O'Neal Miller first baby of 2021 at Iredell Memorial

Dejah Joyner.jpg

Dejah Joyner holds her newborn son, Karter O'Neal Miller. Karter was the first baby of 2021 born at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 2.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Iredell Memorial Hospital delivered its first baby of the New Year at 4:03 p.m. on Jan. 2. Mother Dejah Joyner and her baby boy Karter O’Neal Miller are healthy and doing well.

Karter was born 18.5 inches long, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

A Statesville resident, Joyner teared up describing her experience giving birth at Iredell Memorial.

“It was amazing. They made it so good for me. The nurses treated me so good. As soon as I got here, they made it great for me and easy. I just appreciate everything, and I would definitely hope to be here for my next child.”

Joyner recently completed her first year studying social work at Greensboro College. Saturday was her second time delivering at Iredell Memorial.

“My experiences were great each time,” she said.

Equipped with all of the equipment of a modern delivery room, The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial seeks to create a homelike atmosphere with its home décor, comfortable furniture for visitors, and large, private bath.

Ingles of Sullivan Road in Statesville donated a cake, Brookdale Florist donated a floral arrangement and balloon, and the health system donated a $100 Visa gift card for Joyner and her family to celebrate Karter’s arrival.

“I’ve been truly blessed,” said the new mother of two

