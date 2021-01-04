Karter O'Neal Miller first baby of 2021 at Iredell Memorial

Iredell Memorial Hospital delivered its first baby of the New Year at 4:03 p.m. on Jan. 2. Mother Dejah Joyner and her baby boy Karter O’Neal Miller are healthy and doing well.

Karter was born 18.5 inches long, weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

A Statesville resident, Joyner teared up describing her experience giving birth at Iredell Memorial.

“It was amazing. They made it so good for me. The nurses treated me so good. As soon as I got here, they made it great for me and easy. I just appreciate everything, and I would definitely hope to be here for my next child.”

Joyner recently completed her first year studying social work at Greensboro College. Saturday was her second time delivering at Iredell Memorial.

“My experiences were great each time,” she said.

Equipped with all of the equipment of a modern delivery room, The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial seeks to create a homelike atmosphere with its home décor, comfortable furniture for visitors, and large, private bath.