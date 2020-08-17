JUSTICE FOR CANNON: Statesville vigil pays tribute to slain 5-year-old

Wesley Dezern said the death of Connor Hinnant should touch the hearts of everyone, not just those who knew the 5-year-old Wilson boy.
“If it doesn’t touch your heart, you need to check up,” he said at a candlelight vigil Sunday night.
Folks gathered in the parking lot at WSIC Sunday to remember the child who was shot to death one week ago while riding his bicycle.
Dezern called the death a senseless tragedy and said the death should inspire mourning and the desire for change among everyone. “There should be no more it happened somewhere else,” he said. “We need to start acting like it happened at your house … It could have been one of your kids.”
Word of the vigil was largely spread through social media and about three dozen people came to pay tribute to Cannon, to light a candle in his honor and to pray.
Kristie Lewis attended the vigil with her daughter, the two wearing matching T-shirts with the slogan #SavetheChildren. Lewis said that while the T-shirts were to raise awareness of child trafficking, they could apply to Connor’s death as well.
“This is absolutely heart-breaking,” she said. “No parent should have to through this.”
Shirley Smith stood out along Radio Road with a handmade sign, reading #JusticeforCannon. She said as the mother of two children, Connor’s death was especially devastating. “I can’t imagine that you can’t let your kids play outside,” she said.
Leanne Lackey also stood alongside Radio Road with a handmade sign calling for Justice for Cannon. “I just wanted to support Cannon,” she said. “This is devastating.”
Christina Anderson brought her 7-year-old son to the vigil. Anderson said Cannon’s death caused her to hug her two children tighter and also awakened a concern for the future her children face.
Dezern said the message from Sunday’s vigil should be to reach out to others and for a renewed faith in God. He said the need for change needs to begin with each individual reaching out to show love and concern for others.
As the vigil closed, people raised their lighted candles into the air and chanted Cannon’s name.
