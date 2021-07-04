Juror Appreciation Week honors those who perform one of the highest duties

Well it is July, which is my second favorite month of the year. (I know, you’re dying to know … June. June is my favorite.) July is my second favorite mainly because it is hot, and there is no school, and I love red, white and blue.

This year, Chief Justice Paul Newby of the North Carolina Supreme Court has proclaimed that July is Juror Appreciation Month. Hey, another reason to celebrate July — I’m in.

Any person who is charged with a crime has the right to a trial by jury pursuant to the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 24, of the North Carolina Constitution. As such, jurors are a necessary part of our justice system. Juror Appreciation Month gives us an opportunity to recognize the importance of jury service, to thank the many members of the public who have served on juries and to educate citizens about jury service.

During the pandemic, jury trials had been suspended across the state, including here in Iredell and Alexander counties. Because of the overriding concern for the safety of our citizens, state and local court officials decided against bringing pools of jurors into our courthouses for jury selection and for jury trials.

