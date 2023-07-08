It is July again, and some of you might know that I am a summer person. I should have written SUMMER PERSON. I proclaim it to anyone who will listen. And I get kind of grumpy when pumpkins start making their appearance. In food, in decorations, on porches … But I don’t want to talk about that now, because today, it is July, it is 91 degrees, it is sunny, and it is GLORIOUS.

But July is also Juror Appreciation Month. And today, in particular, I appreciate jurors. More on that in a minute.

Any person who is charged with a crime has the right to a trial by jury pursuant to the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 24, of the North Carolina Constitution. As such, jurors are a necessary part of our justice system. Juror Appreciation Month gives us an opportunity to recognize the importance of jury service, to thank the many members of the public who have served on juries and to educate citizens about jury service.

In court, once the jurors are assembled, the judge tells them, “This call upon your time does not come frequently and may never be repeated in your lifetime. It is one of the obligations of citizenship. It represents your contribution to our democratic way of life. It is an assurance of your guarantee that if chance or design brings you to a court of law in any civil or criminal entanglement, your rights and liberties will be regarded by the same standards of justice and protected by the same considerations that you discharge here in your duties as juror.” (North Carolina Pattern Jury Instructions, 100.22, Introductory Remarks.) Jury service allows people to take part in the administration of justice, and it allows people to protect the rights of others. It may seem like a burden, but it protects the very liberties that our country is founded upon. Simply put, jury service is your duty. But you should be happy that you live in a place where you have the opportunity to serve.

During the past two weeks, we had a murder trial in Iredell County. Jurors were called upon to listen to evidence for over a week, and then they were sent to the jury room to deliberate. After the deliberations had been going on for some time, the jurors sent out a note to the judge saying that they could not agree as to a verdict. The judge brought them back into the courtroom and instructed them that it was their duty to try to do whatever they could to reach a verdict. She instructed them that they should not surrender their own convictions as to their consideration of the evidence, but that they should consider the evidence impartially with their fellow jurors. Then she sent them back to the jury room to deliberate some more.

At different times, the jurors asked to see items of evidence presented during the trial again and to review the law that the judge had provided to them. They took breaks, but they continued to work. And after two and a half days, they reached a verdict.

I want to thank that jury for not giving up. For continuing to work toward a verdict and for taking seriously their obligations as jurors. I think the victim’s brother said it best when he spoke during sentencing. He personally thanked the jury, saying, “Justice was served.”

So when you get that jury summons, for goodness sakes, don’t panic. And don’t start trying to think of a way to get out of it. Your fellow citizens who have found themselves in a “civil or criminal entanglement” need you. And one day, you might need them.

And for those of you who have served on a jury at any time, thank you. You have performed “one of the highest duties that can be imposed on any citizen.” (North Carolina Pattern Jury Instructions, 100.22, Introductory Remarks.)