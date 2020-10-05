Junior Appalachian Musicians Program classes planned

On Oct. 30, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host its annual fundraiser, Blue Moon Harvest the ARTS, with plenty of room for social distancing on the Center’s Heritage Ballfield, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite from 7-9:30 p.m. Local favorites The Night Move Band will provide music under the big tent. Pre-boxed BBQ dinners will be served. The silent auction is sure to provide something for everyone and the cake auction will be an added attraction this year. Call the center at 828-632-6966 to purchase tickets or reserve a table. Limited seating is available.

Executive Director, Donna Latham, said “We actually are beginning our Harvest The Arts Fundraiser and Membership Drive today, Sept. 28. From now until Oct. 30 we are making extra efforts to reach out to the public, asking for donations and memberships to support the ARTS and our community at large in Alexander County. Please call us today with a membership purchase or donation. New this year is our business membership. We hope the community will consider donating or becoming a Friends member. The Hiddenite Center provides arts programming to students in the county including performances and workshops, art, pottery, dance and various workshops to the community at our educational complex, events for entertainment and fundraisers, and supports local and regional artists by providing Gallery Space which is free to the public, as well as, many other activities to enrich the lives of our citizens.” Latham said, “ We are already gearing up for our 40th Anniversary next year and hope the community will mark their calendars for Sept. 25, 2021 for our Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts.”