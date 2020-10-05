Junior Appalachian Musicians Program classes planned

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host the Alexander JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) Program. Classes were interrupted last March due to cancellations of school and educational programs by COVID mandates.
Openings are available in the JAM classes on Tuesdays from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, located at 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite. Instruction is given in guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and upright bass. The classes are for students who have been enrolled in JAM classes in the past and have a basic instrument knowledge and skill. Class size is limited to nine students and will practice safety protocol regarding social distancing and wearing masks. Some instrument loans are available on a limited basis. Registration is required and may be made by calling the center at 828-632-6966.
Sam Childs of Iredell County is returning as an instructor. Childs and his wife operate Abba’s Music Studio in their home. Sam brings a broad base of experience and expertise in traditional Appalachian style music and a genuine love for the preservation of this musical heritage.
Cost for the six-week series is $30. JAM classes follow a school calendar and will be canceled in the event of school cancellation for any reason.
Allison Houchins, director of education for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, serves as director and site coordinator of the Alexander JAM Program. Questions regarding the classes or to pre-register should be directed to her at 828-632-6966.
Eugenie Fein's landscapes from across North Carolina on exhibit
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present Eugenie Fein’s exhibit of landscapes from the North Carolina coast to the mountain in the Lucas Mansion Gallery through October.
Fein’s exhibit, “Boosting Zest for Life Through Art is on display on the second floor of the center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road. Gallery exhibits are free to visit Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Boosting Zest for Life Through Art is also the motto of featured artist, Eugenie B. Fein which stems from her belief that life is enhanced when we surround ourselves with art. Fein is a spirited artist, oil painter and watercolorist who dabbles in calligraphy and book arts.
Growing up in the foothills of North Carolina with beautiful mountain landscapes yet only a short drive to the seashore. Fein can’t remember a time she didn’t paint or draw. She earned a BA in Art from Mars Hill College and studied art and history as well as studio art at Richmond College in London.
Works being accepted for Art in Lockdown Exhibit
People of all ages are invited to share works of art created as a result of the pandemic lockdown experience. Works may range from paintings, drawings, quilting, sketches, songs, poetry or other creative forms. All experience levels from beginners to advanced are welcome to join and help us find celebration in this time of uncertainty. A $100 Cash Award will be awarded to the most thought-provoking entry judged by the center’s board of directors.
An example of this challenge is a painting by Elizabeth Krumroy who is currently the center’s Emerging Artist. “The Girl with the Face Mask” wears a facemask and holds a can of Lysol in her painting as a spin-off of the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” originally painted by Johannes Vermeer.
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 31. Entry forms will be available on the center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, by emailing info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling the center at 828-632-6966. Works must be submitted digitally in jpeg format, media files, or word documents for literary works and emailed to the center at info@hiddenitearts.org. Works will be displayed for viewing in the center’s Art In Lockdown exhibit which will be featured digitally, November-December on the website (www.hiddenitearts.org), Facebook page and E-news. Multiple entries will be accepted in multiple categories. The center encourages participation as a way to bring healing and joy to the community as they document the great lockdown of 2020 for generations to come.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
The Night Move Band to headline center fundraiser
On Oct. 30, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host its annual fundraiser, Blue Moon Harvest the ARTS, with plenty of room for social distancing on the Center’s Heritage Ballfield, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite from 7-9:30 p.m. Local favorites The Night Move Band will provide music under the big tent. Pre-boxed BBQ dinners will be served. The silent auction is sure to provide something for everyone and the cake auction will be an added attraction this year. Call the center at 828-632-6966 to purchase tickets or reserve a table. Limited seating is available.
Executive Director, Donna Latham, said “We actually are beginning our Harvest The Arts Fundraiser and Membership Drive today, Sept. 28. From now until Oct. 30 we are making extra efforts to reach out to the public, asking for donations and memberships to support the ARTS and our community at large in Alexander County. Please call us today with a membership purchase or donation. New this year is our business membership. We hope the community will consider donating or becoming a Friends member. The Hiddenite Center provides arts programming to students in the county including performances and workshops, art, pottery, dance and various workshops to the community at our educational complex, events for entertainment and fundraisers, and supports local and regional artists by providing Gallery Space which is free to the public, as well as, many other activities to enrich the lives of our citizens.” Latham said, “ We are already gearing up for our 40th Anniversary next year and hope the community will mark their calendars for Sept. 25, 2021 for our Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts.”
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program.
