Junior Appalachian Musicians classes underway at Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host the Alexander JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) Program beginning in September. Classes were interrupted last March due to cancellations of school and educational programs by COVID mandates. The center is pleased to be able to bring this valuable program back to our slate of offerings.

Openings are available in the JAM classes which are held from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite. Instruction is given in guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and upright bass. The classes are for students who have been enrolled in JAM classes in the past and have a basic instrument knowledge and skill. Class size is limited to nine students and will practice safety protocol regarding social distancing and wearing masks. Some instrument loans are available on a limited basis.

Returning as instructor will be Sam Childs of Iredell County. Childs and his wife operate Abba’s Music Studio in their home. Sam brings a broad base of experience and expertise in traditional Appalachian style music and a genuine love for the preservation of this musical heritage.