Juneteenth Statesville enjoys downtown spotlight

After months of planning, Adib El-Amin and the planning committee for Juneteenth Statesville could catch their breath as hundreds milled about the far end of West Broad Street in Statesville.

“It’s been going great with a beautiful turnout,” El-Amin said. “A lot of diversity, we’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback with it here in downtown area.

“It’s a full-circle moment after planning for a year, and it’s paid off and been absolutely amazing. Just looking down and seeing a street full of people makes it all worth it.”

Music, entertainment, and vendors lined the street while children jumped in bounce houses and played games on the lawn of Broad Street Methodist Church during the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year, the first added since Martin Luther King Day in 1983. The holiday originated in Texas, as slaves there were the last to be freed when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Texas two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed and two months after the war had officially ended to enforce the order.

The Juneteenth celebrations continue in Statesville on Sunday with Juneteenth Rejuvenated at Kimbrough Park from 1-6 p.m.

