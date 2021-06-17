Juneteenth celebration returns to Mooresville

This year's Juneteenth will be a little bit different for a number of reasons in Mooresville.

For one, it's happening this year after last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19, but also because this year it is now a federal holiday after Congress passed a bill and president Joe Biden signed it on Thursday.

But for organizer Inetta Black, one thing hasn't changed.

"It's about people coming together to a table spread and breaking bread. Getting to know one another and breaking off the bondage of racism if we can. How to respect for each other, learning to just come into a setting with food together and talk to each other," Black said. "It's quite simply just about bringing people together and just hope when you have people together, it's a lot easier to maybe get past some of the things that get in the way when you actually are interacting with other people."

The Mooresville Juneteenth celebration will take place at Willow Valley Park from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday. It is a free event, which Inetta and her husband Billy Black said will be family-friendly with food, entertainment, speakers, and fun for all ages. The event has been ongoing for nearly 20 years according to the event's organizers.