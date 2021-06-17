Juneteenth celebration hopes to bring Statesville together

Statesville’s Juneteenth celebration might get a little more attention this year thanks to the day now being a federal holiday. For Preston Wasson who is organizing the event through his Young Executives Organization, it’s a reminder of how far Black people have come, but also how they’ve persevered.

“Another example of how we persevered over the years even without it being recognized,” Wasson said.

“We still had to make sure our community was aware of what happened and what is still happening,” he said. “I’m sure with it being national a lot more people just learned what Juneteenth means.”

The event takes place from 1-7 p.m. Saturday at Kimbrough Park on East Greenbriar Road. Music, speakers and spoken-word performances are planned, as well as kickball and three-on-three basketball tournaments. Wasson said there will also be around 20 vendors on hand as well. There also will be a performance by the Statesville High School cheerleaders and face painting. Mayor Costi Kutteh is planning to stop by as well.

The Statesville NAACP will present $1,000 scholarships to a boy and girl Statesville High School at the event thanks to a donation from Russell Maxwell.