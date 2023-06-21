The Chestnut Grove Community Center celebrated Juneteenth as a day of celebration, but also a day of giving back during the national holiday to observe the emancipation of African Americans after the Civil War.

With it also being World Sickle Cell Day, that and other altruistic motivations also brought 35 people out to give 34 units of blood on Monday.

“It’s important because as a cancer survivor, I know people need transfusions and it’s important to give back,” Dorothy Woodard, one of the event’s organizers, said. “Giving back and community service is always one of the goals here at Chestnut Grove.”

People came through during the Juneteenth holiday to give blood and with sickle cell disease being more prevalent in Black Americans, there is a special need for donors. Many individuals who are Black have distinct markers on their red blood cells. More than half of blood donors who are Black have blood that is free of C, E and K antigens. This makes them the best match for those with sickle cell disease.

At Chestnut Grove, Woodard and others have organized blood drives in February during Black History Month and in September for Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The September drive was part of the American Red Cross’ Joined by Blood, a fall-focused component of the Sickle Cell Initiative, to help improve the health outcomes of those with sickle cell disease through impactful community-based partnerships.

According to the Red Cross, sickle cell disease affects more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. For African Americans, the need is greater, as only 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.

Whether knowing sickle cell’s prevalence or other reasons, it brought dozens of people like Kathy Walker out to Chestnut Grove.

Walker said while anemic she can’t always donate but does when she can, she has donated blood at Chestnut Grove several times over the past few years. And also with the O-negative blood type, the universal donor blood type, she knows she can help almost anyone. She said a medical episode with her father two years when he needed multiple blood transfusions also motivated her.

“Ever since everything with COVID, and people with sickle cell, I think it’s important to donate,” Walker said. “The need is out there, so I want to do my own part to fill that need.”