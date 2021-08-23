Juh'Quayden McCollough receives first Abby Winthrop's Smart Girls Scholarship

Russ said while McCollough is the first, the plan is to continue to grow the scholarship over time.

“The whole idea is to get these girls into careers and into what they’re wanting to do and to be there for them along the way,” Russ said.

The Abby Winthrop’s Smart Girls Scholarship provides financial support for members of the group after they graduate, whether it is a four-year degree, trade school or something else to prepare them for a career. In McCollough’s case, she will get $2,500 in support each school year for the next four years.

The Winthrops said that Abby’s Smart Girl is a way of honoring their daughter. With the program, Vicki said that it was something Abby would have wanted them to do because their daughter loved working with children.

“In our family, we’re about team, we don’t leave people behind and we support them all the way through to the end. That was critical for us starting this program is that we didn’t just throw money at you and drop you. It was super important for (Juh’Quayden) to know that all she had to do is pick up the phone and ask for help.”

“We were not done being Abby’s parents. We still have energy and love to give.”

