Judge grants injunction against Mooresville in civil forfeiture case

The two men were sitting in a car near a shopping center on River Highway on May 27. That’s when the MPD approached them and asked them to step out of the car and, according to their attorney Ashley Cannon, claimed they had information that they had sold stolen items from a nearby Dick’s Sporting Goods. After searching the car, no stolen items were found, but the MPD found 1.62 ounces of marijuana

After that, the $14,000 was confiscated from the men.

In court, Cannon argued that no crime was alleged at the time and the two men were allowed to go with only a warning to stay away from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Cannon also argued that it was a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, pointing out they wouldn’t need that amount of money to purchase such a small amount of marijuana.

Patrick Flanagan, who represented Mooresville in the civil proceedings, told Klass that it was a legal procedure to have Homeland Security adopt the money, and if there were any issue Summers and Dulin had, it could be taken up on the federal level.

In the end, Klass ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, Summers and Dulin. In Cannon’s complaint to the court, she is asking for the money to be returned to the men.

Mooresville and civil forfeiture