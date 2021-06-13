Juanita Walker recognized with Ward Six Community Service Award

For the month of June, Statesville Ward Six Council Member Frederick Foster named Juanita Walker as the recipient of the Community Service Award for his district.

Several members of Walker’s family and Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh attended when Foster presented the certificate recognizing her. He thanked Walker for her service and loyalty to her community.

“She lives by the principle of caring, giving back, and transforming communities one person at a time,” he said. “She’s also locally famous for her collard greens, corn and homemade rolls.”

Walker is a retired nurse, taking care of patients for more than 45 years, and is an active member of Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church for 68 years. She has lived on Garfield Street for nearly 70 years, and at age 90, is considered the matriarch of the neighborhood.

Foster created the award to recognize people and groups who are making a difference in Ward Six. To nominate someone, email Foster at ffoster@statesvillenc.net.

