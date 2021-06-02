Joyce Dobson receives ECA Outstanding Volunteer Award

The 2020 NC Extension Community Association recently presented its Outstanding Volunteer Award to Joyce Dobson.
The Extension Community Association formerly known as the “Extension Homemakers Association,” is an adult volunteer organization affiliated with N.C. Cooperative Extension. ECA members are part of a dynamic volunteer organization that promotes personal growth and development and seeks to enhance the quality of life for others in the local community. For more information, contact the Iredell County Extension Office at 704-878-3157