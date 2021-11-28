 Skip to main content
Joy for one teen from Lonely Children's Fund is indescribable
Editor's Note

Donations to the Lonely Children's Fund can be mailed to 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.

The holiday season is a wonderful time of giving. We all long to find the perfect gift to give our loved ones and to spread the joy of the season. One of the best ways to spread joy is by donating to those who are less fortunate.

Children in foster care often do not have the opportunity to have the full experience of the holidays but Iredell County Department of Social Services wants your help in providing joy for our foster children.

The Lonely Children’s Fund allows you the opportunity to donate funds to help the foster children of Iredell County. Not only does the Lonely Children’s Fund help get foster children gifts for the holidays, it also helps them year-round providing funds for clothes, field trips or other school activities.

This year I have had the opportunity to work with a teenager who has no family resources and has to maintain placement outside of his home. Through the Lonely Children’s Fund, we were able to provide him with new clothes as the seasons have changed and as he has hit his growth spurts, as well as basic necessities, such as shampoo, body wash and other hygiene products. We were also able to provide him with some of his wants during last holiday season, such as tie-dye Crocs and a shirt featuring his favorite cartoon character, Scooby-Doo. The joy that has been brought to him by the Lonely Children’s Fund is indescribable. Without the generosity of the community, this child would not have been able to receive these simple items that many of us take for granted.

With your help, we can provide many foster children in Iredell County with opportunities and resources they would not have otherwise. Please consider donating to the Lonely Children’s Fund through Iredell County Department of Social Services and thank you for spreading joy this holiday season.

Aprielle High is a social worker with the Iredell County Department of Social Services.

