Joy for one teen from Lonely Children's Fund is indescribable

The holiday season is a wonderful time of giving. We all long to find the perfect gift to give our loved ones and to spread the joy of the season. One of the best ways to spread joy is by donating to those who are less fortunate.

This year I have had the opportunity to work with a teenager who has no family resources and has to maintain placement outside of his home. Through the Lonely Children’s Fund, we were able to provide him with new clothes as the seasons have changed and as he has hit his growth spurts, as well as basic necessities, such as shampoo, body wash and other hygiene products. We were also able to provide him with some of his wants during last holiday season, such as tie-dye Crocs and a shirt featuring his favorite cartoon character, Scooby-Doo. The joy that has been brought to him by the Lonely Children’s Fund is indescribable. Without the generosity of the community, this child would not have been able to receive these simple items that many of us take for granted.