Josh's Farmers Market ready to spread cheer at Christmas tree lot despite shortage

“I also believe this is the seventh straight year with price increases,” he continued. “It’s frustrating for me. I see the people looking at price tags.”

The trees that Graham purchases all come from three farms up in the North Carolina mountains — one from Watauga County and two from Ashe County. According to Graham, he has been told by at least one of those growers that tree supplies should increase again starting next year, hopefully providing some much needed relief in their pricing.

Due to the supply shortage, Graham believes that most, if not all of his supply will be gone by the second weekend in December.

“I like to be here longer,” he said. “We have a lot of local folks that depend on us so I hate not having trees for those folks.”

The tree shortage is not going to prevent Graham and his market from being festive during the holiday season, though.

“I started listening to Christmas music the day after Halloween,” Graham said with a laugh. “I have to be mentally prepared.”

Aside from Christmas music, the market will also be bringing in a host of things to help shoppers get into the spirit of the season while picking out a tree.