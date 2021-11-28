Josh's Farmers Market ready to spread cheer at Christmas tree lot despite shortage

A truck arrived in Mooresville last Friday afternoon bound for Josh’s Farmers Market. It wasn’t carrying the well-known market’s normal selection of produce, though. Rather, it was hauling a payload of a more seasonal variety: Christmas trees.
Josh Graham and other members of his family worked late into the night to get the trees off the truck and set up around their expanded tree lot so that they would be ready for purchase well ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
But, for Graham, it was all worth it.
“I love seeing people come out with their families, seeing kids so happy to pick out a tree takes me back to when I was growing up,” he said. “A tree farm is just a great atmosphere. Plus, my wife says I smell good this time of year after working with all these trees.”
Josh’s tree lot, as well as many others in the area, began springing up all over Mooresville in time for a busy Thanksgiving week — and they’re going fast. In just the first day and a half of having trees displayed, Graham had already seen an estimated 75 trees purchased.
Unfortunately, that high demand is a blessing and a curse for Graham.
“The tree shortage issue is a real thing. We had a little over 2,000 trees ordered and we had that cut down,” he said. “We will likely still be short of the number we sold last year.
“I also believe this is the seventh straight year with price increases,” he continued. “It’s frustrating for me. I see the people looking at price tags.”
The trees that Graham purchases all come from three farms up in the North Carolina mountains — one from Watauga County and two from Ashe County. According to Graham, he has been told by at least one of those growers that tree supplies should increase again starting next year, hopefully providing some much needed relief in their pricing.
Due to the supply shortage, Graham believes that most, if not all of his supply will be gone by the second weekend in December.
“I like to be here longer,” he said. “We have a lot of local folks that depend on us so I hate not having trees for those folks.”
The tree shortage is not going to prevent Graham and his market from being festive during the holiday season, though.
“I started listening to Christmas music the day after Halloween,” Graham said with a laugh. “I have to be mentally prepared.”
Aside from Christmas music, the market will also be bringing in a host of things to help shoppers get into the spirit of the season while picking out a tree.
The farmers market will be hosting food trucks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The offerings will range from a cheesecake truck to lobster to burgers and barbecue. There will also be stands at the market giving out hot apple cider and one serving hot chocolate.
The market will also host Santa Claus on Dec. 4 and 11.
For more information on Josh’s Farmers Market and their Christmas tree lot, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/joshsfarmersmarket.