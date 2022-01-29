Jordan Sheldon's family says goodbye to K9 partner, Loki

For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon was killed in the line of duty.
On Saturday, at the age of 11, Sheldon’s family made the difficult decision to have Loki euthanized. His health had been declining over recent weeks.
Since Sheldon’s death in 2019, his family took in Loki and Sheldon’s personal dog, Rampage.
Sheldon’s family submitted the following tribute to Loki.
It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Officer Sheldon’s retired K9 Loki. Loki passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 29. Loki was born Dec. 26, 2010, and worked with the Mooresville Police Department from 2012 to 2017. He was assigned to Officer Sheldon in 2015.
Weighing in at about 120 pounds with paws larger than some human hands, Loki truly had a presence about him. However, he didn’t always have the best rapport among officers at the police department in the beginning. Known for being difficult at times, some people wouldn’t even get close to him. As some in the community can attest to, Loki would chew just about anything he could get his mouth on, including the occasional license and registration.
In the most true and honest testament to who Jordan was, he spent months on end working with Loki once he was assigned as his handler. He put countless hours into training him, spending time playing with him off the clock, and most importantly — loving him. His family remembers Jordan saying that he wanted to give Loki the chance to just be a dog and the rest would fall into place. And it certainly did. Jordan’s commitment and care for Loki transformed him into an entirely different dog with a sweet and unfailingly loyal demeanor.
After Officer Sheldon’s untimely death, his family brought Loki and Rampage to their childhood home. Loki lived out his days surrounded by family and soaking up the sunshine on his front porch with his favorite toys and treats.
Sheldon’s K9s was honored to care for Loki in the nearly three years since Jordan’s death — covering over $3,500 in vet and feed bills. This was Jordan’s dream come to fruition that an organization would help retired dogs and continue to advocate for them. It is only fitting that his namesake foundation would care for Loki, who he loved like his own child.
Loki is survived by his loving mother, Jamie; brothers Rampage and Fitzgerald; uncle, Carson; aunts, Lauren and April; grandparents, Susan and John and David and Debbie; in addition to countless others who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the following for their love and care of Loki throughout his life: Mooresville Police Department K9 Unit, Lori and Denisa of Fuzzy Faces Grooming in Midland, Dr. Sophia Catania and Hillery Rosendall of Greenock Farm Veterinary Hospital and Hartsell Funeral Home.
Our only hope in this incredibly sad time is that Loki was greeted at the gates of Heaven by Jordan with open arms.
Memorials can be made to Sheldon’s K9s in honor of Loki. To donate, visit www.sheldonsK9s.org.