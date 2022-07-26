 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson, Wasson win Statesville at-large city council seats; Kutteh captures mayor's race

Finally, Statesville municipal elections are over after the runoff results were tallied on Tuesday night. Statesville's mayor will remain the same, but there will be a new face on the city council.

Kim Wasson will take a seat on the city council with incumbent Steve Johnson as they were two were the top finishers in the the three-person race for Statesville's at-large seats. Wasson took in 1,539 votes (33.72%), followed by Johnson with 1,516 votes (33.22%), and James Pressly with 1,509 (33.06%).

Wasson forced a runoff after finishing just 11 voters behind Pressly in the May election that featured eight candidates. Johnson led the way then with 1,545 votes (23.91%), followed by Pressly with 1,166 (18.05%) and Wasson with 1.155 (17.88%).

Kutteh wins his fifth term

Kutteh won a fifth term on Tuesday by besting Brian Summers with 1,677 (58.53%) compared to 1,188 (41.47%).

Summers had forced a runoff in May after winning 26.64% of the vote in a seven-candidate race in May, while Kutteh led the way with 33.17% of the vote. 

Mooresville commissioners 

In Mooresville, Tommy DeWeese received 112 votes or 46.28% to best Kevin Kasel for the Ward 3 seat. Kasel garnered 74 votes or 30.58%. There were 56 votes for write-in candidates.

Lisa Qualls was unopposed in her run for another term as the Ward 4 representative. Qualls received 31 votes or 77.50%. A total of nine votes were cast for write-in candidates.

