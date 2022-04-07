Johnson glad to see Solid Waste fee eliminated over two years, but hopes it is gone sooner

Politics makes people do funny things. In the case of C.O. “Jap” Johnson on Monday, that meant voting against the elimination of the solid waste fee, something he has advocated for over the last few years.

The Statesville City Council voted 7-1 to eliminate the solid waste fee by 2024, but Johnson was the lone vote against it.

But he has his reasons.

“It’s good to see a step in the right direction, but it needs to happen sooner,” Johnson said.

The council voted to cut the fee in half to $60 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, $30 for 2023-24, and then eliminate it. The council had begun looking to eliminate it again earlier this year but over a three or four-year period. The city said that this isn’t expected to impact sanitation services at this time.

Johnson said his vote against was for two reasons. The first is wanting to eliminate it immediately and too because, under the council’s rules, he wouldn’t be able to bring the matter before the council again to eliminate it more quickly if it had passed unanimously.

“We started this flim-flam all at once, so we should end it all at once,” Johnson said.

Johnson stated that he feels the city could have better addressed the issue and saved many landowners money with 1-cent tax increase that would generate roughly $342,000 a year for the city, but be less than the $120 fee many already pay. He said that hits Statesville’s lowest-earning residents the hardest.

The fee was for $120 which is accessed to residential properties on their tax bill and generates roughly $1.1 million in revenue. The city will move $500,000 from the electric utility fund balance to cover the lost revenue it says but did not state how it would handle it beyond that. City Manager Ron Smith noted that was likely only a short-term option over the next few years.

It was proposed to move the fee to become part of the city’s monthly utility bill, but that did not generate enough support from the council.

