John Gallina worked hard over the past decade to make Purple Heart Homes known for its work building veterans accessible housing, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he was selected by Nation’s Finest as one of its top 50 leaders.

Gallina said he was humbled but proud of the recognition.

“I’ve really tried to keep my focus, to be humble and to just realize that I’m blessed to be able to do the work and I feel that I’m doing the work because God wants me to do it,” Gallina said. “But with that in mind, I’m proud of our team. I certainly could not have done it on my own.”

Gallina, along with Dale Beatty, founded the organization in 2008. Since then, Purple Heart Homes has completed 1,136 projects to help 1,992 veterans, according to its website.

“We are proud to award John Gallina with the Nation’s Finest 50 award,” Nation’s Finest CEO Chris Johnson said. “His work has helped improve the quality of life for disabled veterans and their families, providing them with a sense of independence and dignity.”

Nation’s Finest, a nonprofit veteran support organization established in 1972, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by honoring 50 leaders from across the country who have gone above and beyond to support veterans with the first-ever Nation’s Finest 50 Award, according to its press release.

“It’s a wonderful organization that has been doing this work for 50 years,” Gallina said.

He said to be recognized by Nation’s Finest was validating and brought him pride as he felt that meant people saw what Purple Heart Homes was doing, and that the organization did its work for the right reasons.

“It made me really proud of Statesville, North Carolina. It made me proud of, the example that Statesville set for us when we returned home and my buddy Dale needed a home for him and his family,” Gallina said. “That’s all that we’ve tried to do is emulate that example and share that with other communities across the nation and show them how they could help veterans and their communities at the same time. It’s not just about veterans,” Gallina said.

That’s true as while Purple Heart Homes’ focus is on veterans, they’ve lent their help to non-veterans as well. Two years ago after a shooting that killed one child and wounded two others, the organization mobilized quickly when they were made aware of the need for a wheelchair ramp for one of the wounded children.

“It’s not just about us and just about our mission, it’s about the community and we want to be a good community partner. That’s the culture of the organization,” Gallina said. “I feel like that’s part of what makes Purple Heart Homes stand out when organizations like Nation’s Finest are looking at the landscape of the nearly 33,000 veteran organizations across the nation.”

“We’re proud to represent our community and it’s all about helping people where they are.”

Nation’s Finest

Along with the list, a traveling exhibition will raise greater awareness about veterans’ issues, the work of Nation’s Finest, and programs available across the country to support veterans, according to the press release.

The organization was founded to support veterans returning from the Vietnam War 50 years ago by providing critical housing, health, and employment support to ensure veterans reach their full potential.

“For the past 50 years, Nation’s Finest has been guiding our veterans home. We created the Nation’s Finest 50 Award to recognize and celebrate 50 people during this anniversary year who have gone above and beyond to support our veterans,” Johnson said. “While the world has changed greatly during the past five decades since we were founded to support Vietnam veterans, the work of so many remarkable individuals and organizations continues to make a tremendous impact in helping support our veterans. We celebrate and honor 50 of the finest.”

During the award ceremony, Nation’s Finest announced and unveiled a traveling and online exhibition featuring the Nation’s Finest 50 award recipients, along with a social media campaign that shares their personal stories, work, and impact within the veteran’s community.

According to the news release, the panel for the award was chaired by Koby Langley, a two-tour veteran and Bronze Star recipient, and included community leaders and veterans such as Major Gen. (retired) James A. “Spider” Marks, among others.

The recipients of the first-ever Nation’s Finest 50 awards range from military veterans, founders and leaders of nonprofit organizations, and community and corporate leaders to actors, musicians, comedians, philanthropists and researchers.

Among the 50 veterans honored are Vietnam veteran Jack Jacobs; NAMVETS founder William Sims; Team Rubicon CEO Art Delacruz; Women Warriors CEO Jodie Grenier; actor Montel Williams; IAVA founder Paul Rieckoff; Blue Star Families founder Kathy Roth-Douquet; CreatiVets co-founder Richard Casper; John 14:2 founder and Navy veteran Ginger Miller; country music singer Trace Atkins; actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks; Paramount Global Chief Veteran Officer Rich Jones; and military spouse advocate and author Sue Hoppin.