Joel Reese to present 'African American Family Research' program

Joel Reese, local history librarian with the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville, will be presenting “African American Family Research in Iredell County” as a special program for Black History Month on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the library in Statesville, 201 N. Tradd St.

The program will focus on the use of Iredell County records and publications that are especially useful for those who have African American ancestors in Iredell County. Seating is limited to 20 people for the program and registration is required. To register for this free program go to www.iredell.lib.nc.us and click on “Register for Programs” and scroll down to the bottom of the page. You can also register by calling 704-878-3090, ext. 3093.