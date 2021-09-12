Job searching? Look beyond the salary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses can only raise wages so much, so employers have been looking for ways to improve their benefits. Many have reintroduced or added pension plans (which for many industries had become obsolete). Employers have made their work schedules and environment more flexible. COVID showed employers that all work does not necessarily need to be performed in the traditional office setting. New virtual tools have allowed employees to be more mobile, and in some cases be more productive.

Workplaces also are developing recruitment and retention departments to offer opportunities for existing employees to grow. This benefit is a particular interest to younger individuals and recent graduates, who value an employer that invests in their talent and offers a path for upward mobility. It also increases the morale of current employees because it communicates that the business they are working for wants to keep them.

Other employers have focused on marketing campaigns to better tell the story of their business to their current and prospective employees in order to create the excitement that may have gotten lost. For example, a steel rod manufacturer shares with their workforce that they not only produce steel rods, but also that their rods go into the production of assistive devices for wounded veterans, high-performance vehicles and jet engines.