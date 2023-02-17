If you knew JoAnn Grose for long, you had a story.

I have one to share but first comes the sadness.

The former Charlotte Observer and Statesville Record and Landmark journalist died last week. Her husband Billy called to break the news.

We talked about her final hours and the cherry pie she was making. We laughed about the times we had been on the pointy end of her comments. We missed her together, two Iredell County boys drawn into the orbit of a woman whose gravitational pull the moon would envy.

While a reporter in Charlotte, JoAnn did a story about a dairy farmer in Iredell. She wrote about Beecher Grose and his sons.

One of those sons became her husband.

And when she came to work at the Statesville paper, fortune smiled on me, too.

I was going through a crisis in confidence when JoAnn arrived. I had been tasked with leading the newsroom from an afternoon paper to a morning paper. That meant a shift in schedules, workflow and attitude.

There were tears from some of the staff. Some people left.

I was sharing my woes with JoAnn when she said, “If all they want to do is work at a sleepy afternoon paper, the hell with them.”

Her words were exactly what I needed. We moved forward and never looked back.

I relished her spicy wit and book recommendations, but I will remember JoAnn best for her hospitality. She was great at bringing people together at the Harmony home she shared with Billy.

I can remember a lunch with the Groses and Observer legends Lew Powell and Dannye Romine Powell. I tried not to let it show how much I was in awe of the talent around the table.

My son Will, now 25, was a toddler but he did not do much walking that day. Dannye held him most of the afternoon.

My last visit to the Grose home was shortly before JoAnn and Billy moved to Lexington, Virginia.

We ate on the lawn. We sampled cocktails planned for their daughter Hannah’s wedding. We talked books, world events and plans for the future.

It was a wonderful afternoon.

Their company was exactly what I needed.

In my most recent conversation with Billy, he said JoAnn made a lot of friends in Lexington and only a handful of enemies thanks to her sharp wit and candor.

I know it’s only because those poor souls never got a chance to sit at her table.