Patrick Pope, Joey Trivette, a choral ensemble and other former students will perform in the Jo Bunch Sande Tribute Concert by MacDowell Music Club, on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Western Avenue Baptist Church sanctuary.

The concert will celebrate the marvelous teaching gifts of Sande in her numerous private students and Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served as choir director and organist for 23 years.

Her music legacy reaches far beyond the Statesville community. The public is invited to this concert and the dessert reception to follow. In celebration, donations may be made to MacDowell Music Club, which has established the Jo Bunch Sande Hymn Playing Scholarship to be given annually.

Patrick Pope on piano and organ, Joey Trivette on piano, a choral ensemble and other former students will perform.