JMS Southeast Inc. donates proceeds from vending machines to Fifth Street Ministries
Fifth Street Ministries received a $281.40 donation from JMS Southeast Inc. This donation was made from on-site vending machines. Amy Freeze, left, director of development for Fifth Street Ministries accepts the donation from Jennifer Varadi of JMS Southeast Inc. Fifth Street Ministries representatives expressed appreciation for so many community partners who help them continue to serve those who may be homeless, hungry or victims of domestic/sexual violence.

