JMS Southeast employees make donation to Iredell Hospice

Erin Parr, an accountant with JMS Southeast Inc., presents the company’s donation to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

JMS Southeast Inc. and its employees continue to support patient care at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County with an annual donation.

The employees provide the financial support by purchasing snacks and drinks that the company supplies. Last month, more than $1,600 was donated to Hospice & Palliative Care.

“We are so thankful for the continued support of JMS Southeast,” Mindy Rice, Hospice & Palliative Care‘s director of development, said. “With the combined support of companies and donors like JMS Southeast, HPCIC can continue to provide services to patients and families, regardless of their ability to pay. We are proud and honored that JMS continues to choose to invest in our organization.”

JMS was founded in 1980 and is in Statesville. It designs and manufactures a complete line of high-quality standard and custom temperatures sensors, including thermocouples, RTDs and thermowells as well as a wide selection of temperature accessories.

