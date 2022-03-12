Jim Head honored by state association for his management of Iredell County Fair

For nearly three decades, the Statesville Kiwanis Club has put the management of the Iredell County Agricultural Fair into the hands of James H. (Jim) Head.

And the state association agreed that was a wise decision, recently honoring Head with the Holmes-McBride Memorial Award.

The award was presented at the annual convention of the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs held recently in Raleigh.

The award is presented to an individual for their dedication to humanity, and to those that exemplify the ideals of the NCAOAF and its members.

Head has been the manager of the Iredell County Agricultural Fair for the past 29 years. He has served on the NCAOAF Board of Directors and has held positions of director, vice president, president and parliamentarian during his tenure with the state organization.

Head is a member of the Kiwanis Club, which has been the host of the fair for more than 85 years.