Jet East’s Statesville facility General Manager David Crowder spoke to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently talking about the company’s operations at the Statesville Regional Airport.

Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, opened its full service operation at the beginning of 2023. The company specializes in scheduled maintenance, on-demand mobile maintenance for unscheduled events, paint and interior completions and provides related services for corporate and privately owned jets.

This site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint across the country, which includes coast to coast maintenance bases and network. The new site is housed at two facilities at the airport with a combined 75,000 square feet of hangar space, 40,000 square feet of office and back shop space and an additional parcel of adjacent land for future growth.

The company has already hired approximately 40 employees and looks to add another 200 over the next two years. Crowder started his aviation career in January 1988 with American Eagle as an aviation maintenance technician.

Eventually, he became the general manager for Stevens Aviation out of South Carolina, a role he held for eight years before being hired by Jet East. Crowder stated that the cooperation from local officials and local businesses has made the opening of the new facility a very smooth process.

