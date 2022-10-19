Jet East acquires new facility In Statesville, expands Its nationwide reach for aviation maintenance

Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, announced Wednesday that it has officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville. This additional site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast-to coast-maintenance bases.

The city of Statesville’s lease with Jet East was unanimously approved by city council at Monday’s meeting. The lease includes two hangars formerly known as the Lowe’s Hangar located at 116 Lowe’s Aviation Drive, and the Rubbermaid Hangar, located at 151 Hangar Drive.

“We are extremely pleased that Jet East decided to make Statesville the location for their newest maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility,” Mayor Costi Kutteh stated. “And we look forward to a long-term partnership for years to come.”

The city anticipates 200 employees based out of Jet East’s operation, significant increase in fuel revenue, increased activity at the airport, and the long-term occupancy of the old Lowe’s hangar. Jet East also plans to construct an additional 30,000 square foot hangar within the next five years.

Jet East is one of the nation’s leading aviation maintenance providers, and the Statesville location will be their fourth maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the United States. They specialize in scheduled maintenance, on-demand mobile maintenance for unscheduled events, paint and interior completions and provides related services in the areas of structural repairs, composite work, and non-destructive testing (NDT).

The new base is comprised of two state-of-the-art facilities with a combined 75,000 square feet of hangar space, 40,000 square feet of office and back shop space and an additional parcel of adjacent land for future growth.

The main hangar was built in 2004 and is in immaculate condition. It is fully equipped with LED lighting, fall protection, and a fire suppression system for Jet East to take immediate possession. A secondary hangar provides the same appealing infrastructure and was built in 2007. The city of Statesville and airport officials have been working behind the scenes with the Jet East leadership team and are equally excited about the new partnership.

Jet East has targeted quarter one of 2023 as an estimated timeframe for launch. When fully operational, customers can expect full-service capabilities from the Statesville location, including every facet of maintenance, avionics, interiors, composites and structures. In addition, there are immediate plans to construct a brand-new paint facility at the site. The company estimates bringing more than 250 jobs to the area as a result of the new location. Key airframe types that will be the primary focus include Cessna, Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Embraer products.

“The facility at SVH (the airport code for Statesville) offers an amazing opportunity for Jet East and allows us to expand our capacity, capabilities and reach within a key region of the U.S.,” noted Stephen Maiden, Jet East president and CEO.

Maiden continued, “The facility is in impeccable condition. The energy for this new endeavor is high and this is truly a milestone moment for the Jet East team and the customers we serve and support.”

“We are extremely pleased that Jet East selected Statesville as the location for their newest maintenance repair and overhaul facility. This exciting partnership will bring additional corporate aircraft into the Statesville Regional Airport from all over the world. We look forward to a long-term relationship and the overall benefits it will bring to our community,” said John Ferguson, Statesville Airport manager.