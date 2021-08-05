Jerry Keys shows off "Strays" at 12th Annual Joedance Film Festival

Statesville filmmaker Jerry Keys said he was late to the world of filmmaking — North Carolina isn’t Hollywood after all — but now at 72, he is still is telling stories, whether they are his or one of his creative partners’.
With the film “Strays” screening at the online 12th annual Joedance Film Festival until 7 p.m. Friday, the Statesville filmmaker was reminded that the project was different for him in many ways, but still a story that he was proud to tell.
“I was happy to step outside my usual bounds to do this. Storytelling is storytelling, character development is character development, and that is key to telling the story,” Keys said.
A look at his Internet Movie Database profile shows a penchant for films involving the supernatural and horror. That “Strays” isn’t otherworldly like most of his work is because it was it was written by Brad Hord, one of his frequent collaborators. Keys said it was a different experience for him as it wasn’t his story, but a positive experience even if he didn’t have the same creative control he was used to.
The story of “Strays” touches on the relationship of people from two very different walks of life, but with common ground.
The film is summarized on IMDB as the story of Erin Jacobs, who lives under a dark cloud of abuse with her volatile husband, Royce. She has no light in her life until she meets Johnny D., a disfigured and mentally challenged man, who like Erin, lives in a dysfunctional home filled with cruelty and neglect. The summer of their budding friendship ends with the two “strays” confronting the abusive Royce in a violent showdown.
“Two very different characters but very similar situations in life, about being abused,” Keys said.
“Strays” was filmed in Shelby and stars Vanessa Ore, Jeremy Carr and Solace Winterborn in the main role
“It was nerve-racking, but it was still fun. And I was very happy with the product, and apparently so were some other people,” Keys said.
Some of them are the organizers of the Joedance Film Festival, which runs to Saturday. Its proceeds benefit rare pediatric cancer research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. The festival will feature short films created by filmmakers with a connection to North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
The festival is online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Bert Woodard, who handles the festival’s public relations, said its organizers were proud to keep the festival going, especially since it helps raise money for charity.
“Joe Restaino loved films and agreed that a film festival should be the fundraiser his family would pursue to raise awareness and funds for rare pediatric cancers after he passed. People told (his mother) Diane it couldn’t be done, that she should consider a walk or run, but she has been laser-focused on this inspiring memorial to her son,” Woodard said.
“Strays” is also available on Keys’ Vimeo site vimeo.com/jerrykeys.
