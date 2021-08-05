Jerry Keys shows off "Strays" at 12th Annual Joedance Film Festival

Statesville filmmaker Jerry Keys said he was late to the world of filmmaking — North Carolina isn’t Hollywood after all — but now at 72, he is still is telling stories, whether they are his or one of his creative partners’.

With the film “Strays” screening at the online 12th annual Joedance Film Festival until 7 p.m. Friday, the Statesville filmmaker was reminded that the project was different for him in many ways, but still a story that he was proud to tell.

“I was happy to step outside my usual bounds to do this. Storytelling is storytelling, character development is character development, and that is key to telling the story,” Keys said.

A look at his Internet Movie Database profile shows a penchant for films involving the supernatural and horror. That “Strays” isn’t otherworldly like most of his work is because it was it was written by Brad Hord, one of his frequent collaborators. Keys said it was a different experience for him as it wasn’t his story, but a positive experience even if he didn’t have the same creative control he was used to.

The story of “Strays” touches on the relationship of people from two very different walks of life, but with common ground.