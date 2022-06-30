Jerry Harmon to perform at Independence Day Celebration

A little bit of entertainment, a little bit of politics, but plenty of celebrating Independence Day. That’s what will be on tap when the singer and storyteller Jerry Harmon comes to American Patriot Supply on Friday at 6 p.m. to perform.

“From bluegrass to comedy, to fingerpicking style, to country, I had a lot of influences growing up,” Harmon said of what people can expect when things get started on Friday. “I come from a long line of musicians and storytellers.”

Whether it was his great-grandfather, an uncle who made banjos from the hides of groundhogs, his father who played harmonica, his mother who played washboard, “and my grandfather played jug after he got it empty,” he joked, he seemed destined to play music and tell stories for a living.

“It definitely is a passion. As long as I can recall when I was a little boy I knew I wanted to play guitar, I just loved it,” Harmon said.

The music and storytelling will be the main draw, as the man also known as the Smokey Mountain Gypsy’s talents will be on display, but the event also serves as a fundraiser.

“It’s for a good cause, that’s the reason I’ll be there,” Harmon said.

That cause is to celebrate the incoming Independence Day holiday while raising money for Abby Trent and Angela Wokatsch Matthews, two local politicians. Matthews ran in the Republican primary for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners while Trent is fighting for a seat on the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education after advancing out of the primary.

Matthews said the aim of the event is a patriotic celebration while rallying voters for the fall as well.

“That’s what we’re trying to pull it all together around. Just motivating folks to take an interest in the community, and bring people out and get them involved in the community,” Matthews said.

