Iredell County Parks & Recreation Department will be closing Jennings Park at 141 Deitz Road in Statesville effective July 1. The park will close so construction can begin on the new state-of-the-art park to be completed by summer 2025.

The entire park will be undergoing construction. There will be many additions such as multi-purpose fields, baseball fields, pickleball courts, an inclusive playground and other amenities like concessions areas, bathrooms, etc. The playground will likely be toward the end of the process.

The Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department is excited for this long awaited project to begin and will provide updates as the project progresses.

For more information, contact the Iredell County Park and Recreation Department at 704-878-3103, or visit the website at www.iredellparksandrec.com.