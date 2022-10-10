Jennings Park planning meeting set for Tuesday

As the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department begins to look toward building a playground at Jennings Park, it wants to make sure everyone can be in on the fun.

“One thing we wanted to focus on is there’s not really an inclusive playground in the area. Most of the playgrounds in the area are mulch surfacing and things like that so while they may have a sidewalk to get there, which makes them accessible, it’s not necessarily inclusive because it makes it harder for people to get around,” Jen Winters said. She is the interim parks and recreation director. “It doesn’t even have to be a physical difference, it could be cognitive, so there are different stations where people can interact and be involved and elements like that.”

Jennings Park What: Public Information Meeting for Jennings Park playground Who: Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department When: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Where: Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department. 1002 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville

Those features will be part of the playground the county plans on building and on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ebenezer Volunteer Fire Department, 1002 Turnersburg Highway. The public can weigh in on what features it would like to see during the information meeting. Winters said there will be a presentation at the beginning of the meeting to help explain some of these inclusive elements, such as ramps instead of stairs on some parts of the playground, more inclusively designed swings, and other elements that would make the park fun for everyone.

As far as costs, Winters said they are open to a number of ideas depending on public input. She said it is hard at this point to pin down a ballpark figure as they’ve gotten a number of different estimates from potential contractors, which will need to go through the usual public request bidding process once the parks and recreation department has a clearer idea of desires and what is within the county’s budget.

But the county doesn’t plan to foot the bill all by itself. Winters said that Stacy McGlamery, the department’s administrative assistant, has been hard at work looking for grants and potential sponsors for the playground. One of those is the Accessibility for Parks (AFP) Grant.

The grant program provides $10 million in parks and recreation grants to benefit children with disabilities in North Carolina and is administered through N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation and N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

The grant may be used to build special facilities that meet the unique needs of children with physical and developmental disabilities. The maximum request is $500,000 with local government matching at least one dollar for every five dollars in grant funds. All park facilities funded by AFP must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines (ADAAG). We will be employing the principles of Universal Design in the implementation of a playground at Jennings Park.