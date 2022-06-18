Jennifer Ribbeck named principal at East Iredell Elementary

At the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting this week, board members approved the appointment of a new school leader. Jennifer Ribbeck was named the principal for East Iredell Elementary School. Ribbeck, who currently serves as an assistant principal at the school, will fill the opening following the retirement of Angel Oliphant.

The approval was made by the recommendation of Dr. Jeff James, I-SS superintendent.

“We were excited to have a strong pool of candidates to lead East Iredell Elementary School. We are pleased with Mrs. Ribbeck’s experience as an assistant principal and instructional facilitator in our district. She brings strong instructional knowledge that will no doubt contribute to the continued success of the school,” explained James.

Ribbeck has served as the assistant principal at East Iredell Elementary since 2020.

Since joining the district in 2001, Ribbeck has served as a classroom teacher, instructional facilitator, and assistant principal at several campuses. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Charleston and a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“I love working at East and I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue my work there,” stated Ribbeck. “I look forward to growing our leaders and ensuring success for every student.”

Ribbeck will begin her new role on July 1, 2022.