Jeld-Wen cuts ribbon at Statesville VPI Quality Windows plant

VPI Quality Windows, a Jeld-Wen company, has been making windows since last June at its new facility in Statesville, but Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony came with additional good news. The company said the addition of a second shift is already ahead of schedule.
With 32 employees in Statesville manufacturing windows for multifamily and commercial-scale buildings, the company said the incoming 20 jobs are part of its commitment to creating more than 235 jobs over the next five years.
“We love North Carolina. We live here, we work here, we’ve made this our home. So thank you for making Statesville another part of that important welcome,” Gary Michel said. He is the president and CEO of Jeld-Wen.
The now Charlotte-based company originally started in Oregon but relocated its headquarters in recent years to the Tar Heel state. That proved to be a benefit for the area as it already had a plant in North Wilkesboro and now is building up its commercial operations in Statesville. VPI Quality Windows was acquired by Jeld-Wen in 2019.
Michel and others said the city, county and state had been accommodating as the company looked to put the VPI Windows Plant in Statesville, which can manufacture up to 60 windows a day, according to the company.
Jeld-Wen announced in May 2021 that it would invest $8 million in Statesville to establish the new production facility, with an annual payroll impact of more than $12.1 million per year. The company’s expansion is being facilitated in part by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) of up to $2.2 million over 12 years.
Along with the good news for the company, it donated $10,000 to Purple Heart Homes and pledged windows for 10 homes the company builds for veterans.
“It is organizations like Jeld-Wen supporting the mission of Purple Heart Homes that allow disabled veterans to have a safe home. Your contribution and donation of windows for future homes will provide many veterans the dream of a safe place to call home,” said John Gallina, CEO, Purple Heart Homes.
