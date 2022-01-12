Jeld-Wen cuts ribbon at Statesville VPI Quality Windows plant

VPI Quality Windows, a Jeld-Wen company, has been making windows since last June at its new facility in Statesville, but Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony came with additional good news. The company said the addition of a second shift is already ahead of schedule.

With 32 employees in Statesville manufacturing windows for multifamily and commercial-scale buildings, the company said the incoming 20 jobs are part of its commitment to creating more than 235 jobs over the next five years.

“We love North Carolina. We live here, we work here, we’ve made this our home. So thank you for making Statesville another part of that important welcome,” Gary Michel said. He is the president and CEO of Jeld-Wen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The now Charlotte-based company originally started in Oregon but relocated its headquarters in recent years to the Tar Heel state. That proved to be a benefit for the area as it already had a plant in North Wilkesboro and now is building up its commercial operations in Statesville. VPI Quality Windows was acquired by Jeld-Wen in 2019.