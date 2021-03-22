Jed Pidcock achieves fellowship with the American College of Health Executives

Jed Pidcock, MBA, FACHE, director of patient experience at Iredell Health System, has achieved his fellowship with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

To become a Fellow of the American College of Health Executives, you must have an advanced degree, currently hold an executive healthcare management position, have a minimum of five years of healthcare management experience, obtain current “Fellow” references, have a minimum of 36 continuing education hours related to healthcare management, complete four volunteer activities (one year of service = one activity), and successfully pass an exam.

The exam contains 230 questions and takes six hours to complete. It covers the knowledge areas of: management and leadership, finance, human resources, quality and performance management, business, healthcare technology and information management, laws and regulations, professionalism and ethics, governance and organizational structure, and overall healthcare.

“This certification is another step in my journey of professional growth,” said Pidcock. “I’m always looking at developing new programs and new ideas, and that only comes through learning and experience.”