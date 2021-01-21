Jean Keiser impacted the lives of animals and people

“You respected her for that and for being her and telling you like she saw it,” Speaks said.

“She was a friend. If she came in contact with you and she saw a need ... she was very big-hearted and giving and loyal, that was Jean. She was a very unique person ... she was a very good person.”

Keiser's dedication to saving cats was evident in multiple ways. She worked to home former strays, to develop them into the loving cats they were meant to be. For those cats for which a home life would not be comfortable, she bought property and developed a feral colony of fully vetted and spayed or neutered animals free to live their best life. She created a safe harbor for them with warm housing and people who fed them twice a day.

The others she found homes for, caring so much that she followed up after they were adopted to make sure the fit for them was right for both cat and new owner.

Her neighbor, Tommy Deal, remarked on how much of an impact she had on Iredell County.

“She’s told me in her lifetime she’s probably rescued over 1,000 cats,” he said. “She would catch them and get them fixed and get shots for them. You think about if she didn’t do that, 1,000 cats would probably today be 10,000 because you know how they multiply.”