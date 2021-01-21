Jean Keiser impacted the lives of animals and people

Jean Keiser’s absence will be felt across Iredell County. Her impact and influence will particularly be missed in the animal rescue community.
Keiser, the founder of Paws and Claws Feline Rescue, had deep roots in the community and across the animal rescue groups in the county. She died Jan. 13, but her legacy lives on in the multitude of pets she rescued and the feral colony she developed. She provided vet care, spaying and neutering to lower the population and adoption for cats for years. She impacted the lives of people and animals alike.
“She is one of our local heroes,” said Fleeta Speaks, who served on the board of Paws and Claws and was a close friend of Keiser’s.
Keiser founded Paws and Claws in 2009, but her rescue roots ran deeper. Speaks said Keiser had been involved in rescue work in Ohio before moving to the Statesville area in 1996. Once here, she worked with multiple organizations, including the previous Iredell County Humane Society, before starting her own nonprofit. Her passions were simple — people and pets.
“She was the biggest-hearted person I have ever met,” Speaks said. “She would help anybody that she thought needed help. She would go out of her way to help anybody that she came in contact with.”
Speaks laughed, stating that Keiser was not afraid to speak her mind. However, she did so in a way that didn’t dismiss the opinions of others, or demand that you fell in line with her beliefs.
“You respected her for that and for being her and telling you like she saw it,” Speaks said.
“She was a friend. If she came in contact with you and she saw a need ... she was very big-hearted and giving and loyal, that was Jean. She was a very unique person ... she was a very good person.”
Keiser's dedication to saving cats was evident in multiple ways. She worked to home former strays, to develop them into the loving cats they were meant to be. For those cats for which a home life would not be comfortable, she bought property and developed a feral colony of fully vetted and spayed or neutered animals free to live their best life. She created a safe harbor for them with warm housing and people who fed them twice a day.
The others she found homes for, caring so much that she followed up after they were adopted to make sure the fit for them was right for both cat and new owner.
Her neighbor, Tommy Deal, remarked on how much of an impact she had on Iredell County.
“She’s told me in her lifetime she’s probably rescued over 1,000 cats,” he said. “She would catch them and get them fixed and get shots for them. You think about if she didn’t do that, 1,000 cats would probably today be 10,000 because you know how they multiply.”
He says that rescuing animals gave her a purpose. It was both a comfort to her and to the animals. Deal would sometimes do odd jobs for her and said that when she was baking, she would “give me a taste” of whatever she had to offer.
Like the others whose life she touched, he said that he is “definitely going to miss her.
“She touched a lot of people’s hearts,” he added.
It’s a common story among those who knew or worked with her.
She was an advocate for animals, one who showed compassion for both the people and cats around her. She certainly left her mark on those who knew her.
“Jean was just a very caring person, especially cats I think captured her heart most because she dedicated most of her rescue work to them,” said Sandy Mills, who worked with her at the Humane Society and then with Forever Home Canine Rescue.
Everyone around her seemed struck by Keiser’s compassion and caring. Her influence was felt throughout multiple rescue organizations.
Kristi McElfresh worked with Keiser at Paws and Claws before starting her own nonprofit, Bella Vita Animal Rescue. Both she and Donna Pennell initially met Keiser because they had stray cats they were trying to help themselves.
“That’s how I got to know her and her love for kitty cats in the area,” McElfresh said. “Her love for the animals was like no others. It was always first and foremost, ‘How could I help?’ She gave them the best possible chance to live.”
Keiser also loved children, McElfresh said, and enjoyed working with them through her rescue.
“There were so many children that would volunteer through school programs,” she said. “… A lot of them did not have animals and they would come and hold the animals and play with them, so she was a huge advocate.”
Pennell agreed.
Universally, people speak of her dedication to both her friends and her rescue — and struggle to capture just how large of a loss this is to both.
She was the kind of person who would call just to check in on her friends, who worried about them more than herself.
And then there were all the hours dedicated to rescue work. Pennell first met Keiser when she had a cat and six kittens that showed up and she was trying to get them adopted. She wasn’t asking for money or for a rescue to do anything except to let her advertise and showcase the kittens. Keiser was the only one who helped her. It was a pattern that would continue as they each rescued animals.
Pennell mourns not just a lost rescuer, but a personal friend who was always trying to lend a hand.
“I can’t imagine how many people’s lives she has touched … I have never called her and asked for anything that she denied my request,” she said.
Now, the rescue community is left to continue without one of its greatest assets — in more ways than just saving animals.
“It’s so sad,” Pennell said. “There is certainly a hole in the rescue community. Jean took on cats, kittens and anything else that nobody would have anything to do with.
“… I have never met a person that sacrificed more. There is a great loss, personally and in the rescue community.”