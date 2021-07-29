Jazz Night helps Speak Life & Live continue its mission to mentor local youth

While the music and food didn’t hurt either, Speak Life & Live’s Jazz Night brought together more than 100 people from the community to support the organization as it continues to mentor youth in Statesville.

“It just proves that as we look in our community and in the present climate we’re in, in our lives and in the world today, that it proves that we are more unified and we do have you have the heart for mankind and each other,” Leslie Morrison, executive director of Speak Life & Live, said.

The music was provided by JaYr, as Speak Life & Live had its fundraiser at Rudy’s at the Larkin Golf Club on Saturday as people took part in what Morrison said she was a great night. She said grateful for the support from the community, especially after the past year.

“With support, we’ll be able to continue to help out children through this pandemic and keep them ahead of things so we don’t fall back into the same situation we were in last year.”

Speak Life & Live mentors and supports youth in the area through its summer camps, working at Statesville High School, Success Institute Charter School and other programs in the area. One of the programs was a summer tutoring program that helped 24 Statesville High students graduate on time this year.