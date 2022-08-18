 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jasmine Lloyd to be featured at Music Speaks series

081922-srl-news-heartstrings-p1

Jasmine Lloyd will perform Aug. 25 as part of the Music Speaks series at Children's Hope Alliance.

 Photo used with permission

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program, in conjunction with their collaborative partner, the Iredell Arts Council, announce the August Music Speaks event featuring Jasmine Lloyd.

The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Heartstrings Gracie Building.

The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 at the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk children in attendance.

Born and reared in Europe, Lloyd brings her world cultural vibe of music and stories to share with her community. Her music varies from jazz to pop, funk, R&B, Indian and worship music.

Lloyd works as a part-time musician, traveling all over the country, performing for weddings and private events, having her band (Jasmine & The Kashmir Kings), and leading worship at her church in Lake Norman, Life Fellowship.

As a young girl, Lloyd experienced trauma and found healing through music. She uses her love of music to encourage and inspire others and wants young people to know that God loves them and has a purpose for them to do great things in their lives.

Lloyd will perform with James Brock, percussionist, and Jared Grenfell, gutarist, for the Music Speaks event. 

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend.  All musicians and music lovers also are encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The program will take place at the Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

About Iredell Arts Council:

Iredell Arts Council’s mission is “to initiate, support and advance arts and cultural activities in Iredell County”.   

About Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped over 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention, and developmental programs.

