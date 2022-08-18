Jasmine Lloyd to be featured at Music Speaks series

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program, in conjunction with their collaborative partner, the Iredell Arts Council, announce the August Music Speaks event featuring Jasmine Lloyd.

The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Heartstrings Gracie Building.

The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 at the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk children in attendance.

Born and reared in Europe, Lloyd brings her world cultural vibe of music and stories to share with her community. Her music varies from jazz to pop, funk, R&B, Indian and worship music.

Lloyd works as a part-time musician, traveling all over the country, performing for weddings and private events, having her band (Jasmine & The Kashmir Kings), and leading worship at her church in Lake Norman, Life Fellowship.

As a young girl, Lloyd experienced trauma and found healing through music. She uses her love of music to encourage and inspire others and wants young people to know that God loves them and has a purpose for them to do great things in their lives.

Lloyd will perform with James Brock, percussionist, and Jared Grenfell, gutarist, for the Music Speaks event.

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers also are encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The program will take place at the Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.