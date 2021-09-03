 Skip to main content
Janet Hayes joins staff at Taylorsville's Studio3
Janet Hayes joins staff at Taylorsville's Studio3

  Updated
Studio3 in Taylorsville has a new piano instructor and is currently taking registration for upcoming classes.

Janet Hayes is teaching piano improvisation classes.

"We are thrilled to announce that Janet Hayes has joined Studio3 as our newest piano teacher," said Music Director Kathy Estes. Hayes is well-known in Taylorsville and all the surrounding towns as a teacher and an extraordinarily skilled and accomplished pianist and accompanist.

In addition to teaching beginners, she is offering the piano improvisation class for intermediate players, both adults and young people. The course is a step by step method for those wanting to enhance their playing abilities in any genre of music. It is valuable for accompanists, entertainers, and church players. In-person classes begin Sept. 7 at Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville. Preregistration is required. Visit http://www.studio3nc.com for all the details.

Studio3 music classes are starting soon.

"Registration is underway for all classes," Estes said. Guitar, piano, mandolin and violin teachers still have openings.

Studio3 offers lessons for adults and children, taught by experienced professionals.

Information about prices, classes, and performances is found on the website, www.studio3nc.com.

image001.png

Hayes
