James Pressly set to run for Statesville city council

James Pressly is asking for your attention and your vote as the local businessman announced his candidacy for a seat on the Statesville City Council last week.
“I’m running because I have a story to tell, a story that every citizen of Statesville needs to hear,” Pressly said. “Over the past year, I’ve been in a huge fight with the city over the expansion of the Martin Marietta rock quarry into our north Statesville residential neighborhood. I have seen firsthand how our local government abandoned our neighbors when they were most at need, and that’s not right. I have seen firsthand how ordinary taxpaying citizens have been demeaned, diminished, and flat-out denied access to their own city hall. I have seen firsthand how this city hall is completely out of touch with the needs of our citizens. And now they’re out of time.”
Pressly is one of six candidates seeking to replace William Morgan and Steve Johnson as at-large members of the council, while both incumbents are on the ballot as well. Pressly filed to run on March 3.
Even before his candidacy, Pressly had been holding the council, and particularly the mayor’s, feet to the fire as he questioned the city’s zoning policy, and if it was sticking to those guidelines. That was prompted in part as he and the Pressly Group took issue with Marin Marietta’s expansions to its quarry. In the news release, Pressly describes himself as a second-generation builder, residential manager, community organizer and advocate for city taxpayers. He said he vows to keep taxes low while removing unnecessary and costly legislation and promoting smart growth in the city.
“Our citizens tell me they want our city hall to focus on basic city services such as police, fire, water, and sewer, and garbage collection, not the needs out out-of-town millionaires,” Pressly said. “And it makes common sense to me that if other towns can address and solve similar problems, then Statesville can address the challenges and issues such as the Shelton Avenue and East Broad Street corridors that have existed and gone unaddressed for decades.”
Pressly graduated with a degree in history from the University of South Carolina and holds graduate degrees in business administration (WCU) and real estate finance (UNCC). Pressly is an assistant football coach at Oakwood Middle School, Eagle Scout from New Salem United Methodist Church Troop 363, ordained and installed officer at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, and active member of the Fourth Creek Rotary Club.
James, 35, is the son of former Statesville Mayor David L. Pressly Jr. and Tammy V. Pressly, and the fourth generation of his family to live and work in the city.
