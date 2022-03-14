James Pressly set to run for Statesville city council

James Pressly is asking for your attention and your vote as the local businessman announced his candidacy for a seat on the Statesville City Council last week.

“I’m running because I have a story to tell, a story that every citizen of Statesville needs to hear,” Pressly said. “Over the past year, I’ve been in a huge fight with the city over the expansion of the Martin Marietta rock quarry into our north Statesville residential neighborhood. I have seen firsthand how our local government abandoned our neighbors when they were most at need, and that’s not right. I have seen firsthand how ordinary taxpaying citizens have been demeaned, diminished, and flat-out denied access to their own city hall. I have seen firsthand how this city hall is completely out of touch with the needs of our citizens. And now they’re out of time.”

Pressly is one of six candidates seeking to replace William Morgan and Steve Johnson as at-large members of the council, while both incumbents are on the ballot as well. Pressly filed to run on March 3.