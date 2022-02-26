James Mallory weighs in on Ukraine and its effects at home

The title commissioner is what most of Iredell County is used to seeing proceed James Mallory’s name. But for many years of his life a military rank, eventually of major general, was there long before.
With the economic impact of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict hitting the United States, preceded by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation issues, the chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners and retired major general with the Army National Guard shared some of his thoughts on what’s going on at home and abroad.
The United States hasn’t committed directly to the conflict — it has supplied weapons and other support to Ukraine and nearby countries — Mallory’s experiences leading Army National Guard training units with its allies in Afghanistan and Iraq bears some similarity.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie and mutual respect,” Mallory said of the relationship between trainers like him and the armed forces they work with as both strive for a mutual goal. “We depend on allies throughout the world to help us be able to achieve our national security objectives, and the more that we develop relationships and understanding of both parties about what their technical characteristics are unique, attributes, strengths, and weaknesses, then we can more effectively collaborate with those countries and their militaries when it’s appropriate.”
The United States’ support through what was called “lethal aid” could prove important whether the U.S. puts boots on the ground in Ukraine. Mallory noted how militarily, the Russian forces have tried to spread out Ukraine’s forces while aiming for its government leaders in Kyiv.
“The Russians are going after the center of gravity in Kyiv,” Mallory said, noting he doesn’t expect Russia to wage a long-term insurgency campaign if they’re successful in simply replacing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government leaders. “I think they’ll surround it, cut it off. And primarily, what they’re going to do is to decapitate the Ukrainian government and replace it with a more malleable group of folks… that’s the cheapest way to complete their goal.”
Whether Russia does that exact plan or sets in for a long war, Mallory’s concerns are mostly on how that affects the global economy and how that trickles down to residents in Iredell County. Those practical concerns for Americans and residents of Iredell County are something he has limited power to address from his elected position, but that doesn’t mean he lacks an opinion on them.
For many, that pain is mostly being felt at the gas pump since gas prices have risen more than 30 cents in the last month as Russia was massing troops along Ukraine’s borders before going in. He said that President Joe Biden should have been more proactive in addressing the energy concerns, particularly oil, in the near term.
“That’s a self-inflicted wound,” Mallory said.
Mallory said while he believes Biden’s goals of more green energy are a good idea in the long-term, the now obvious to all threat of Russia is one that should have been seen well before now. He believes the United States has the resources to address that issue while still doing it in an environmentally-friendly way.
“That’s just the pragmatic recognition of the reality 10 years from now. There’ll be more electric vehicles on the road and the price of fossil fuels will not be nearly as impactful,” Mallory said. “But right now we aren’t there.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL