James Mallory weighs in on Ukraine and its effects at home

The United States’ support through what was called “lethal aid” could prove important whether the U.S. puts boots on the ground in Ukraine. Mallory noted how militarily, the Russian forces have tried to spread out Ukraine’s forces while aiming for its government leaders in Kyiv.

“The Russians are going after the center of gravity in Kyiv,” Mallory said, noting he doesn’t expect Russia to wage a long-term insurgency campaign if they’re successful in simply replacing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government leaders. “I think they’ll surround it, cut it off. And primarily, what they’re going to do is to decapitate the Ukrainian government and replace it with a more malleable group of folks… that’s the cheapest way to complete their goal.”

Whether Russia does that exact plan or sets in for a long war, Mallory’s concerns are mostly on how that affects the global economy and how that trickles down to residents in Iredell County. Those practical concerns for Americans and residents of Iredell County are something he has limited power to address from his elected position, but that doesn’t mean he lacks an opinion on them.