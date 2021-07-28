Jackson Swicegood becomes Eagle Scout

Jackson Swicegood began his scouting journey in the first grade as a Tiger Cub in Pack 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church. He earned Cub Scouting’s Highest Rank, the Arrow of Light, in February 2014. He then crossed over and became a member of Troop 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church.

While a member of Troop 363 and on his trail to Eagle, he completed 32 merit badges earning a gold palm. He received the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping with a gold device. He completed 68 nights of camping and logged 44 hours of service. He hiked and paddled 52 miles while on his adventures with Troop 363.

Jackson attended summer camp at Camp Bud Schiele five times, Camp Raven Knob once, and the Troop 363 COVID Pandemic Alternate Summer Camp in 2020. Jackson was elected into Scouting’s Honor Society, The Order of the Arrow, and is a Brotherhood member of the Eswau Huppeday Lodge.

Jackson has served his troop in many positions of responsibility. He served as instructor, patrol leader, troop guide, assistant senior patrol leader, and two terms as senior patrol leader.