'It's over my head': Mooresville veteran gets dress blues for 97th birthday

Gordon “Gord” Englund received a memorable present to celebrate his 97th birthday Thursday.
Englund, who was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps as a staff sergeant nearly 70 years ago, was surprised with the distinctive dress blue uniform he never had as a young man serving his country during World War II and the Korean War.
The gift was given by the Independence Fund, a national veterans service organization based in Charlotte dedicated to meeting the unmet needs of catastrophically wounded veterans, caregivers and their families.
“What a thrill,” said Englund, who lives with his daughter Deb Juneau and son-in-law David Juneau in Mooresville. “I just can’t believe it.”
Originally from Minneapolis, Minn., Englund enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on June 1, 1943, and served in the Pacific island campaign before leaving active duty in 1946. Englund later fought in Korea from 1950-51 and was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a staff sergeant.
During a military event they attended together in Wilmington in September, Independence Fund executive vice president Sam Johnson said Englund told him he admired the Marine Corp’s impressive dress blues and wished he had a set. “It clicked in my mind, we’ve got to get him a set of dress blues,” said Johnson.
“As far as he knew or I knew, he never did have any,” said David Juneau.
Johnson collected proceeds and was able to purchase the uniform right away. But, the surprise was delayed several times. Most recently, Englund had to reschedule after finally being able to visit Beulah, his wife of 72 years, whom he had not seen in person in nearly one year because her assisted living facility instituted strict COVID-19 precautions, said David Juneau.
When asked how he felt receiving the uniform, Englund answered, “It’s over my head,” then expressed gratitude for the friends he’s met through the Independence Fund and at Richard’s Coffee Shop, the downtown café and meeting spot for veterans. These people have made such a difference in his life, he said. “When you meet with your brothers, it is really therapy,” Englund said.
Richard’s Coffee Shop has remained closed since the epidemic began last spring.
Englund attributed his longevity to a few important things. “A wonderful wife,” Englund said. “I’ve said this to a lot people. Lots of sleep and a good bed and an occasional bourbon.”