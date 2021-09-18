'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others

Saving a life

She since Houston’s death, she’s learned that he was one of as many as five school-age children in Iredell County that had died from suicide.

“As a parent, I wish I had known. I don’t need to know their names, they don’t need to do a thing. I pray for them, I feel their pain,” Ginger said. “As a parent, I wish I had known three other children had taken their life in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system before my child became number four.”

She said in the same way the school reports COVID cases and other health issues, she wishes the school system would announce that so parents could be more aware of the issues students face.

Now Ginger said she wants to do what she can to prevent this from happening to another child, to another family. She wants students and anyone else to understand that mental health should be treated like any other health concern. She said she wants to do what she can to help people eliminate the stigma around it.

“I want kids to know it’s OK to not be OK,” Ginger said. “I don’t know if Houston knew that.”