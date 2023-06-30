Iredell County Animal Services approaches the spring season every year with anticipation of kittens, lots of kittens, coming through the doors. It’s now July and kitten season is definitely here.

ICAS currently has 47 kittens in foster homes and 25 kittens waiting for foster (at last check), with this number expected to grow throughout the remainder of the summer months and early fall. With the growing amount still coming this number expected to continue to rise, and ICAS current foster caregivers are overwhelmed and need all the help they can get.

That is where you come in! If you have ever considered being a foster for cats/kittens, there is no better time than now.

Fostering kittens with ICAS is simple. You’re providing a relaxing safe space for these little ones to grow and get healthy so they can be spayed/neutered in anticipation of their furrever home! All the supplies you need to foster are provided to include; food, litter, toys, bedding, medication etc. They just need you, and your love for animals.

If you are interested in fostering visit https://www.iredellcountync.gov/793/Foster-Program or visit in person at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville and complete a foster application. It takes just a few minutes and who knows, you may be approved while you wait to take kittens home the same day (Monday-Friday only to be considered same day).