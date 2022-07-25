It's election day for municipal races in Iredell County

The race for Statesville’s mayor and at-large city council seats will finally come to a close Tuesday as the final day for voters to cast their ballots is at hand.

The process began in December when candidates filed for their races, but that process was delayed as the state’s supreme court put a hold on it as it accessed the legality of the new election maps.

Elections were held in May, but due to the close nature of several Iredell County races, the runoff elections were scheduled for July.

Mayor Costi Kutteh had 33.17% of the vote, but Brian Summers’ 26.64% share of the vote was enough for him to request a runoff.

In the race for the Statesville City Council’s at-large seats, Councilman Steve Johnson lead with 23.91%, but the two finishers behind him were only separated by 11 votes between James H. Pressly (18.05%) and Kim Wasson (17.88%).

Early signs in Statesville show voters are more engaged in these races than they were with a runoff for just the mayor’s office in 2017. While 1,173 voters were cast in that runoff, 1,691 ballots have already been cast leading into Tuesday’s Election Day.

The town of Mooresville also has a pair of races to be finalized as Ward 3 and Ward 4 are up for grabs.

Tommy DeWeese faces Kevin Kasel for Commissioner of Ward 3, while Ward 4’s race has Lisa M. Qualls unopposed in that race.

Election day

Statesville voters will get the chance to decide who will sit in the mayor’s office as well as on the city council’s at-large seats on Tuesday.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. There is no voting at the Board of Elections on election day.

Voters in Statesville vote at their precincts as follows:

ST1 — Christ Boulevard Methodist Church at 1947 E. Broad St.

ST2 — Forest Park Presbyterian Church at 1026 Davie Ave.

ST3 — Cochran Street Bible Church at 964 Cochran St.

ST4 — Western Avenue Baptist Church at 1206 Museum Road

ST5 — Calvary Community Church at 334 N. Oakland Ave.

ST6 — Shiloh AME Zion Church at 1115 Salisbury Road

Voters in Mooresville can vote in their precincts as follows:

CC1 — St. Marks Lutheran Church at 454 Fieldstone Road

CC3 —War Memorial Building at 220 N. Maple St.

DV1-A — Rocky Mount Methodist Church at 1739 Perth Road

DV1-B — Peninsula Baptist Church at 687 Brawley School Road

DV2-A — Williamson Chapel Church at 589 Brawley School Road

For more information, call the Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 or visit the website at www.iredellcountync.gov/162/Elections.