It's closing time: Fourth Creek Brewing Co. falls victim to pandemic

The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over the past few years, it was maybe a little too on the nose.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Really?,’” Nobinger said. “Hey, I’m dorky like that. I love the song, alternative, and rock; when you own the place, you can play whatever song you want to.”

The Atlanta native and now Statesville resident was the founder of Fourth Creek Brewing Co. in Statesville, but unfortunately, his and his business partners’ venture became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the secondary and tertiary effects it had on both society and the economy.

While it was time to gather up their jackets and move to the exits a few weeks ago at the brewery, he already had found plenty of new friends through the business over the past four years.

Many of those friends were fellow brewers, whether homebrewers or professionals. That isn’t a surprise. Like many craft brewers before him, he began at home and the passion grew from there.

“We started like most every brewery: I started home brewing. One gallon turned into five, then turned into 10, and that turned into small batches for friends’ breweries, then a change in career fields,” Nobinger said.

The former health care IT worker began planning to open Fourth Creek Brewery well before Sept. 1, 2018, but that’s when the home brewer became a professional one, and the watering hole on Broad Street opened its doors.

With that, of course, came learning how to run a business and dealing with the daily ups and downs that come with operating one. There was less brewing than Nobinger might have liked, but he soon came to understand it was a lot more than that.

“All I wanted to do was make beer and make people happy, but you learn quickly it’s a lot more than that,” Nobinger said.

The good news for Nobinger was that the same people who got him into brewing professionally were also cheering for his success. He said while some may see different businesses in brewing and hospitality as direct competitors, it’s much more of a community. He said whether it was talking to other homebrewers in Iredell Brewers United or professionals, it wasn’t hard to find people who not only wished Fourth Creek the best but taught him how to do the work of owning and operating a brewery better.

Nobinger has a more colorful wording of the Golden Rule, but the general idea of treating others as one wants to be treated and helping each other out is a sentiment he said was shared by other business owners.

“When I was nobody homebrewer mopping somebody’s floors for free, they were like, ‘Here’s the secret sauce to that beer,’ and they handed me the recipe,” Nobinger said. “The expectation is you share the same information when you’re approached.”

Advice here, a sack of grain there, it was all part of a greater brewing community that turned a hobby into something much more for Nobinger.

That community wasn’t just of brewers, either. Nobinger estimated that 80-90% of the ingredients were local, and some as “hyperlocal” as Iredell County. Some things couldn’t be found here, but Nobinger said his aim was to keep money in the county and state as much as he could.

Nobinger was more than happy with his place within that community, whether with his fellow competitors or the customers they served, as Fourth Creek Brewing Co. was successful. There were plans for expansion as revenue was projected to be not just stable, but to grow.

Then, the world changed.

Tough times

The pandemic hit nearly every business hard, but service and hospitality businesses like Fourth Creek were some of the ones hit hardest. The company did try to adjust, however, but ultimately it was built on a model that needed people in the seats of the brewery and buying beer.

With bars and breweries being seen as “non-essential,” they were forced to shut down in the early days of the pandemic by Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.

“We’re still a luxury item, even if beer is necessary for life,” Nobinger said. “Not everyone sees craft beer the way we do.”

He said any time the governor went on stage to announce restrictions, business would be down for the next few days.

While some similar companies were able to pivot temporarily to generate revenue, not every business had options to keep cash flowing in. Nobinger said that Fourth Creek looked into selling its beer in stores, but the cost of production and distribution would have only created marginal gains, if any.

Even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted elsewhere, bars and breweries were some of the last to see them lifted in a meaningful way. Shorter hours, especially during prime business hours, cut into revenue. Like many businesses, Fourth Creek applied for Paycheck Protection Plan loans — $23,800 in total — but that only could cover a typical month’s expenses. That helped, Nobinger said, but not having as many people in the brewery as before the pandemic hit took its toll on revenue. Before the pandemic, Nobinger said, it wouldn’t be surprising to have people “elbow to elbow” enjoying beer and each other’s company.

“We never got back to that. And that was the problem,” Nobinger said.

And even now, as many businesses like Fourth Creek could open as normal, not everyone has been ready to return to public settings where social distancing can be a challenge. Nobinger said even with the new normal size of crowds, it only took a few bad months to diminish the brewery’s hopes of surviving the pandemic. He said even for slightly bigger companies, the margins remain thin.

In the end, a return to pre-pandemic normalcy didn’t come soon enough for Fourth Creek. The cost of grain and other ingredients, the cost of shipping, and other factors, in addition to people going out less and spending less when they did, was a recipe for disaster for businesses like Fourth Creek.

“All of the dominos together: There aren’t that many people; everything has gone up (in price); I can only raise my price so much,” Nobinger said.

Nobinger said while money went to employees and keeping the lights on, he was two months behind in pay for himself. At a certain point, he knew it was time to close, if not past time.

“It was time to walk away,” Nobinger said.

He said he talked with his wife, Krystyn Nobinger, and they realized it was time to step away and focus on family and other things that matter more to them than the brewery they had put so much into.

Knowing the end was near, he said they had what was a “two-week funeral” for the business, pouring the final pints and crying a few tears over what was. He said it was tough in some ways after seeing so many people come out to share memories, as the brewery was packed, but he said he understood so much had changed. Social habits, spending habits, as well as the cost of doing business, made what was successful pre-pandemic a much harder venture during and after it.

On March 5, Fourth Creek closed its doors.

Worth it

Nobinger said when he was young and riding in his mother’s minivan, he and his brother were whispering about how they wanted to own a pub, inspired by the classic sitcom “Cheers.”

“My little brother pipped up, ‘Mama, we’re gonna own a pub!’” Nobinger said. “She about wrecked the car.”

Despite her explaining it was just a TV show, the idea of somewhere everybody would know your name never lost its appeal.

“What I loved most was, on any given night, I could look out and know everybody’s name. I knew their dogs; I knew their kids. We were a place families could hang out,” Nobinger said. “Being a community hub, that was the most rewarding part.”

While there are small things Nobinger said he would change to make Fourth Creek more successful, he would do it all over again despite the challenges.

He said he also loved brewing beers for special occasions — a pre-Prohibition history event at Iredell Museums or Balloon Fest, for example — because it was a way to connect with others locally and to contribute in the best way Fourth Creek could.

While he loved brewing beer, sharing the sense of community he had with fellow brewers and the public is what made it all worth it.

And while the doors are closed on Fourth Creek and Nobinger moves to another field of work, it isn’t the end for him as a brewer or resident of Statesville.

“It’s not goodbye; it’s just see you later,” Nobinger said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.