It's all in the cards: The Pit Shop Sports Card and Memorabilia store opens in downtown Statesville

While plenty has changed about trading cards over the last few decades, the anticipation of what might be inside a sealed pack of cards still puts a smile on the face of Dwyane Moore, the owner of The Pit Stop Sports Cards and Memorabilia.

“That’s why I’m doing this: I’ve never been able to let that go,” Moore said.

That feeling is something he hopes to share at his and Keith Eads’ shop at 111 S. Center St. in Suite 105 as it holds its grand opening Friday and Saturday.

Baseball, basketball, football, racing and Pokémon cards will make up a large part of the business as boxes of unopened cards as while as individual cards can be purchased from the store, as well as other collectible items.

And while you can still throw down a few dollars and get an unopened pack of cards to feel that rush of excitement, the commodification of card collecting has turned the industry into its own investment industry.

The store owner recalls his own nostalgia for the hobby in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, keeping him interested over the years. But around 2013, he himself started to catch on to the changing world of card collecting.

It isn’t just about the cards; it’s about the experience of opening up packs and realizing you might have struck gold.

Moore said he and Eads had collected cards for years, but a market for unopened boxes or packs of cards — referred to as “wax” — became a larger part of the hobby. But that comes with a hefty price tag as unopened boxes can cost hundreds of dollars. What can make those amounts more digestible for the average person is “breaks” where interested parties pay to keep certain teams, players or other qualities from a box that has its cost divided along those lines.

“That took the market to a whole other level as it allowed different people to collect,” Moore said.

Then COVID-19 happened. With more time at home and maybe a few extra dollars after a stimulus check from the government, the popularity of card collecting surged even more.

“The card market went absolutely bonkers. Everybody stayed at home, everyone was reliving their childhood, pulling out their cards and realizing, ‘hey these are worth some money,’” Moore said. “It took off, the card market went crazy. It’s coming back down to real-world stuff now, but there for a while ...”

Moore explained after he and a friend bought a card collection of unopened boxes and packs of nearly two million cards from a card shop that went out of business, it only took six Michael Jordan rookie cards — worth thousands depending on their brand and condition — to recoup their costs and make a profit.

“We did well,” Moore said with a laugh.

Moore said that the market has cooled since its peak, but is merely back to those pandemic levels. But it was that moment with those cards that got him considering taking it from a pricy hobby to a source of income. His and Eads day jobs are with Stewart-Haas Racing, but as a man in his thirties, he said his wife supported him chasing this venture as a possible post-pit crew line of work. He said racing will keep them busy, but he’s excited to go from hopping over the pit wall to behind the counter at the Pit Stop.

There will be an online part of the business as well, as the internet is also a big part of the industry when it comes to setting prices and selling cards. While NFTs — non-fungible tokens — have taken over the digital marketplace as blockchain technology allows computer files to be traded as unique collectibles, there is still something about the tangible process of buying a box and pack of cards and seeing what’s inside.

“It’s a physical thing. You can’t sit around a crack a whole box of cards on a computer,” Moore said. “There’s something to when you pull our a card you know it’s thousands of dollars. You paid a few hundred for a box, and there is just something with doing that with your buddies.”

And that camaraderie is what he hopes The Pit Stop can foster whether it’s adults investing in cards as an asset or children experiencing the joys of opening a pack and seeing their favorite teams and players.

While the sports make up a large part of the store, Pokémon cards that are part of the card game based on the characters will also be sold as well as they’ve seen a similar surge in popularity. Moore said he had to educate himself more with them, but he wants to shop to host tournaments and other events and bring kids together to have fun collecting and playing with their friends.

“Bigger places have these communities, Hickory does well with it, and Statesville has a little place, but we hope to draw a bigger crowd. That’s what I want to do,” Moore said.

And as they come to buy more packs of Pokémon or other collectibles, he hopes they can’t let the feeling go that he still gets from finding out what’s inside of each pack.

The grand opening starts Friday at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m., and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.