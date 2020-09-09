Italian-based company announces plans for facility in Mooresville

FITT USA - part of FITT Group, a world leader in the creation of complete thermoplastic fluid transfer systems, headquartered in Sandrigo, Italy, will locate its U.S. headquarters in Mooresville Business Park East. The company plans to invest $25.6 million and create 144 new full-time positions. The company intends to build approximately 120,000-square-foot facility.
The Mooresville facility will focus on producing FITT Flow and FITT Force, two of FITT’s most innovative and performing products that make work of homeowners and professional users safer and more pleasant by providing them with the most advanced solutions, all developed during a long journey of listening to American users.
“Opening our facility in Iredell County and North Carolina was the right decision,” said Alessandro Mezzalira, president and CEO of FITT Group. “The environment is conducive to establishing a business with a skilled workforce, superior location, and welcoming community has made the processes easy.”
For more than 50 years, FITT has been producing and selling pipes, hoses and conduits featuring the most advanced technological and manufacturing solutions, to bring reliability, safety and performance to customers and to end users.
FITT USA’s Vision is to bring US consumers its technological edge in developing garden and professional innovations, ensuring maximum levels of performance in terms of ease of use, compactness and lightness. Important partnerships have been established to bring FITT’s product on the US market: FITT Flow and FITT Force are already distributed by The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace, Do It Best, Meijer and Gro Group.
“In our new venture, we prioritize the responsibility of applying our know-how, resources and manufacturing technology towards the environment and people,” said President and CEO Alessandro Mezzalira. “We are committed to ensure reliability, safety and performance, but also respect for work, the environment, and the territory.”
FITT USA has been approved for a Discretionary Economic Incentive Grant, that is performance based, from the Town of Mooresville with a monetary value up to $551,000 over a 5-year period. Iredell County will conduct a public hearing to consider a grant request for the company as well.
“The board is pleased to stimulate new jobs and capital investment for Iredell County. Economic development is vital for our community, providing citizens with jobs as well as increasing our tax base, allowing us to improve our schools, public safety, and quality of life. We look forward to creating a long-lasting corporate partnership with FITT USA,” said Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins.
Partners involved in the project include: Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC), Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, South-Iredell Community Development Corporation, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, North Carolina Community College System, and Mitchell Community College.
