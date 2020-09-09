Italian-based company announces plans for facility in Mooresville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FITT USA - part of FITT Group, a world leader in the creation of complete thermoplastic fluid transfer systems, headquartered in Sandrigo, Italy, will locate its U.S. headquarters in Mooresville Business Park East. The company plans to invest $25.6 million and create 144 new full-time positions. The company intends to build approximately 120,000-square-foot facility.

The Mooresville facility will focus on producing FITT Flow and FITT Force, two of FITT’s most innovative and performing products that make work of homeowners and professional users safer and more pleasant by providing them with the most advanced solutions, all developed during a long journey of listening to American users.

“Opening our facility in Iredell County and North Carolina was the right decision,” said Alessandro Mezzalira, president and CEO of FITT Group. “The environment is conducive to establishing a business with a skilled workforce, superior location, and welcoming community has made the processes easy.”

For more than 50 years, FITT has been producing and selling pipes, hoses and conduits featuring the most advanced technological and manufacturing solutions, to bring reliability, safety and performance to customers and to end users.